Uganda has revealed that a sixth athlete from the country has gone missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Cyclist Vienna Ssekanga is the latest Ugandan competitor to have disappeared.

He joins two weightlifters Irene Kasubo and Kalidi Batuusa, two boxers Regan Ssimbwa and Nasir Bashir and a table tennis player Halima Nambozo who also absconded during Gold Coast 2018.

The 19-year-old Ssekanga competed in the men's road race but failed to finish.

"The cyclist Ssekanga was among the six athletes who disappeared and did not return with the team," Beatrice Ayikoru, the team's Chef de Mission at Gold Coast 2018, told Uganda Radio.

"We have six athletes who disappeared.

"The two weightlifters vanished with their passports, but the other four left their passports behind."

The passports of the missing athletes have been handed over to the Australian Border Force, who are now handling the matter.

"I am hoping that these six athletes could have a change of heart and return before their visas expire on May 15," Ayikoru said.

Sam Muwonge, President of Uganda Cycling Association confirmed that Ssekanga has not returned from Australia.

Six members of Uganda's team that competed at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast are now missing ©Getty Images

"It is only Charles Kagimu who returned," said Muwonge.

"Ssekanga disappeared before the team returned,"

Uganda finished 15th in the medal standings with three golds, a silver and two bronzes.

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei won the men’s 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

Stella Chesang wone the women’s 10,000m.

Ugandan athletes were warned before Gold Coast 2018 about disappearing.

Two Ugandan rugby sevens players, Benon Kizza and Philip Pariyo, went missing after Glasgow 2014.

They were reportedly seen working at a car wash in Cumbernauld, a town 14 miles to the north-east of Glasgow, but were later found living at a hostel for asylum seekers in Cardiff.

At least 23 athletes from African countries are now believed to have gone missing during Gold Coast 2018.

