Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games medallists are among the candidates for the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) Allianz Athlete of the Month award for April.

The IPC have named five candidates in all for the monthly prize.

Australia's Melissa Tapper claimed women's singles table tennis gold in the TT6 to 10 division in front of her home crowd at the Commonwealth Games.

She is joined on the shortlist by her compatriot Madison de Rozario, who triumphed in the women's 1,500 metres and T54 marathon events.

De Rozario then headed from Gold Coast to win the women's T53/54 event at the London Marathon.

Wales' Hollie Arnold is another athletics nomination on the shortlist, following her world record throw of 44.43m in the women's F46 javelin event at the Commonwealth Games.

The distance saw Arnold clinch gold.

Britain's Gemma Collis McCann has also been nominated, after she earned her first Wheelchair Fencing World Cup gold medal.

Hollie Arnold produced a world record to secure gold at the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

She beat world champion Zsuzsanna Krajnyak of Hungary in the women's epee category A final, before winning a bronze in the foil competition in Montreal.

The shortlist is completed by the United States' Robert Griswold, who topped the men's standings at the World Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis.

The S8 swimmer won gold in the men's 100m backstroke and the 400m freestyle.

The public has until 12pm CET on May 11 to vote for athletes on the IPC's website here.

Nominations are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.