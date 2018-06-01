Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) supervisory board chairman Alexander Ivlev has claimed the organisation has done its utmost to be reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), despite two remaining unfulfilled criteria on their compliance roadmap.

Ivlev told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the two outstanding requirements - a public acceptance of the McLaren Report and opening up the Moscow Laboratory - were "nothing to do with operational activities" at RUSADA.

He vowed, however, that RUSADA would "continue our work in this direction" towards adhering to the criteria as he expressed his hope that the body would be declared compliant before the end of the year.

Compliance for RUSADA could come much earlier as a letter sent by Russian authorities, which some claim constitutes acceptance of the McLaren Report and its findings, is due to be analysed by WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) at a meeting on June 14.

However, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has denied they have backed down on this issue.

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie claimed the letter, sent before the Executive Committee met in Montreal last month, was a potential "game-changer" and was the "most encouraging correspondence" with Russia.

The letter did accept that the "serious crisis which has affected the Russian sports was caused by some unacceptable manipulations of the anti-doping system revealed in the investigations conducted under the auspices of WADA (Pound's Independent Commission, McLaren - Independent Person) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Schmid Commission".

But it seemingly stopped short of the acceptance required by the roadmap as Kolobkov said the McLaren Report was full of "unsubstantiated conclusions".

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov dismissed suggestions a letter sent to WADA contained an acceptance of the McLaren Report ©Getty Images

RUSADA director general Yury Ganus had also put pressure on the country's Investigative Committee, which is looking into the doping scandal, to grant WADA access to the Moscow Laboratory.

This was seen as a considerable step in the right direction for RUSADA as it marked a shift in rhetoric from Ganus, who had previously refused to criticise the work of the Committee.

The roadmap was the subject of intense friction and disagreement between representatives from the sports movement and Governments within WADA during a tense Foundation Board meeting last month.

Public authority officials accused the IOC of trying to change the roadmap so RUSADA could be reinstated.

Sports movement representatives insisted this was not the case but attacked the CRC for making "political decisions" in its compliance recommendations to the WADA Executive Committee, who now have the final say on such matters.

"Just like the rest of the country I hope that this issue (of reinstatement) will be resolved by the end of the year," said Ivlev.

"In terms of operational activities, RUSADA is fully compliant with the standards required for anti-doping agencies.

"All provisions set out in the roadmap have been implemented, except for two provisions, which you all well know, but they have nothing to do with operational activities.

"We are talking here about whether to officially acknowledge or reject the report of Richard McLaren and his conclusions as well as about granting access to doping samples, which had been sealed off.

"We will certainly continue our work in this direction.

"However, it seems to me that RUSADA did its utmost in order to be reinstated."