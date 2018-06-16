Two-time reigning champions Mexico thrashed South Korea 69-0 to get their campaign off to a flying start at the World University American Football Championship in Harbin in China.

A total of 42 of the Mexicans' points at the Harbin University of Commerce came in the second quarter.

Today's other game pits Japan against China.

The United States, the one other team competing in the round-robin tournament, are due to continue their quest for glory on Tuesday (June 19).

They will meet Japan before Mexico go up against China.

The next two days are rest days.

Harbin is hosting the third edition of the World University American Football Championship.

