Belgium moved up to second place in the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Jumping Nations Cup Europe Division 1 standings after claiming victory at the latest leg in Sopot in Poland today.

The Belgians finished on a total of 13 points at the Hipodrom Sopot.

France came second with 16 points, while the United States ranked third with 21.

Belgium now have 260 points in the Europe Division 1 standings, putting them 10 behind leaders Switzerland.

Could things be any closer in the @LonginesEq #FEINationsCup standings!?😱😱😱



Let the battle continue as we head to Rotterdam for the next leg 👊 pic.twitter.com/bzTQ56Pe93 — The FEI (@FEI_Global) June 17, 2018

France are third with 240 points.

Sweden and Poland were tied for fourth place today with 24 points, followed by Spain with 27, Italy with 29 and Germany with 32.

Seven Division 1 teams will qualify for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final, which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from October 4 to 7.

Rotterdam is set to host the next leg on June 24.