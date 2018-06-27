A three-year strategic plan has been launched by the South Sudan National Olympic Committee (SSNOC) as the country continues its preparations for its second Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020.

The plan is aimed at improving the infrastructure and nurturing young sporting talent in the war-torn African nation prior to the Games in the Japanese capital.

South Sudan made their Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and sent three athletes to the event in the Brazilian city.

SSNOC President Juma Stephen Lugga told the Sudan Tribune that they were hoping to improve on their Rio 2016 performance at Tokyo 2020.

The strategic plan is seen as a key part of this mission, he said.

The SSNOC aim to construct an Olympic Village, which will be used as a central development hub for athletes from the country.

South Sudan sent a three-strong team when they made their Olympic debut at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"Sports have no boundary," Lugga said.

"It is a catalyst to unite our youth at this crucial time in our history.

"We are looking forward to engage our youth in all Olympic gatherings."

South Sudan, which only split from its norther neighbour Sudan in 2011, was officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee in August 2015 at the Session in Kuala Lumpur.

They then sent a team of three to Rio 2016, comprising men's 1500 metres runner Santino Kenyi, marathon runner Guor Marial and women's 200m sprinter Margret Hassan.