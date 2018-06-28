A record 28,000 people attended Lithuania's Olympic Day celebrations in Panevėžys, according to the country's National Olympic Committee.

Attendees included 40 Olympians and the Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

The Mayor of Panevėžys, Rytis Mykolas Račkauskas joked that it felt more like 51,000.

It is said LTeam participant passport challenges attracted 14,000 people, while 3,500 people took part in a mixture of running events, stand up paddle boarding, LTeam 3x3 basketball, cycling and scooting.

On top of that 150 people had a go at team-building activities and the finals of the Lithuanian School Games attracted 500 pupils.

It is thought all the participants together brought around 10,000 family and friends with them.

Lithuanian National Olympic Committee President Daina Gudzinevičiūtė claimed that, thanks to the event, Olympic, Paralympic and even non-Olympic sports gained "lots of popularity".

"Together with the residents of Panevėžys we managed to prove that we can achieve everything we want to," Gudzinevičiūtė, an Olympic gold medallist in shooting at Sydney 2000, said.

Around 30 Olympians who took part tried new events themselves.

Boxer Tadas Tamašauskas, for example, had a go at Lithuanian wrestling.

Member of Parliament Gediminas Vasiliauskas showed off his acroyoga skills and actor Marius Jampolskis tried out sitting volleyball.

Lithuanian marathon runner Diana Lobačevskė, meanwhile, tried out judo, karate and fencing among others.

"The most exciting of them was an opportunity to ride a sports horse," she said.

"This time I did not do a time challenge, instead, I simply enjoyed the pleasure of engaging in sports."