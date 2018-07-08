İbrahim Çolak beat rivals, including a former world champion, to win a gold medal as Turkish athletes thrived on home mats at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Challenge Cup leg in Mersin.

Çolak, a bronze medallist at the 2015 European Games in Baku, arrived at the Mersin Cimnastik Salonu for the rings event fresh from a gold medal at last week's Mediterranean Games in Tarragona.

He duly scored a winning total of 15.100 points after a strong performance.

Andrei Vasile Muntean of Romania, the gold medallist at the inaugural Summer Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, was second with 14.600 points.

The Netherlands' 2005 world champion Yuri van Gelder had to settle for the bronze medal with 14.300 points.

Demet Mutlu produced another home success in a 1-2 finish after her score of 12.550 was another to prevail in the women's uneven bars final ahead of team-mate Tutya Yilmaz's score of 12.300.

Chile's Maria del Sol Perez scored 11.800 for bronze.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan, centre, won the pommel horse at the FIG Challenge Cup in Mersin ©Facebook

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan also continued the form he showed in beating Olympic champion Max Whitlock to win Commonwealth Games gold in April - for Northern Ireland - by triumphing on the same apparatus with a score of 14.150.

He beat another Briton today in Frank Baines, who was second, with 13.650 points.

Justin Karstadt of Canada managed 13.330 points for the bronze medal.

Baines took another silver medal in the floor final.

Ahmet Onder took another Turkish victory in 14.450 to beat the Briton by 0.050 points.

Turkey also took a bronze medal courtesy of Ferhat Arican, with 14.000.