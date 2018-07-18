Palau won gold in both the men's and women's beach volleyball competitions as action continued at the Micronesian Games in Yap.

Sakiusa Naivana and Texxon Taro won the men's title as they downed a duo from Kiribati, 21-17, 21-17.

It was a tense affair with the Kiribati team making the final despite lacking a coach.

Guam defeated hosts Yap 21-18, 21-17 to win the bronze medal.

In the women's competition, Palau were represented by Holly Yamada and Hila Asanuma.

They defeated a Marshall Islands team in three sets, 21-13, 20-22, 15-4.

Bronze went to a second Marshall Islands line-up who beat Guam in three sets.

Palau also won two gold medals in va'a, where hosts Yap also scooped two titles ©Yap 2018

Other medals were won in va'a today.

Palau won a pair of golds in the women's 1,500 metres and 500m.

In the men's competitions both golds went to hosts Yap.

Action at the Games is due to continue tomorrow.

Other sports on the programme include men's baseball, basketball, volleyball, football, athletics, table tennis and weightlifting.

There is also wrestling, swimming and the Micro All Around, a traditional event which combines a swim/dive/run event, spear throwing, coconut tree climbing and coconut husking and grating.