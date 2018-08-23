China claimed six of the eight golds on offer as the first rowing medals of the 2018 Asian Games were awarded on day five of competition here in Jakarta and Palembang.
Zhang Liang set the Chinese on their way to a successful couple of hours by winning the men's single sculls at the Jakabaring Sports City lake in Palembang.
A time of 7min 25.36sec saw him beat nearest challenger Kim Dongyong of South Korea by 5.5 seconds, while Japan's Ryuta Arakawa finished 9.93 seconds back in third.
Another gold medal for China's rowers came in the men's pair and was earned by Li Xiaoxiong and Zhao Jingbin with a time of 7:04.07.
Uzbekistan's Sardor Tulkinkhujaev and Alisher Turdiev were the silver medallists in 7:06.11, while Japan's Yoshihiro Otsuka and Yuta Takano completed the top three in 7:10.53.
There was also success for China in the men's lightweight four, clocking a time of 6:28.07 to beat hosts Indonesia, second in 6:31.08, and Uzbekistan, third in 6:38.40, to the gold medal.
Unified Korea, who are also competing at these Games in dragon boat racing and women's 5x5 basketball, finished last.
In women's competition, China's Chen Yunxia won a gold medal in the single sculls.
She clocked a time of 8:08.21 for victory with Chinese Taipei's Huang Yiting second in 8:16.14 and Kazakhstan's Aleksandra Opachanova third in 8:19.32.
Two more gold medals were secured by Chinese female rowers in women's double sculls and women's pair.
Jiang Yan and Li Jingjing were timed at 7:33.55 in winning the women's double sculls as South Korea's Kim Seulgi and Kim Yeji took silver in 7:34.73 and Iran's Maryam Karami and Parisa Ahmadi claimed bronze in 7:35.45.
Ju Rui and Lin Xinyu delivered top honours for China in the women's pair in 7:55.50.
South Korea's Jeon Seoyeong and Kim Seo Hee had to settle for the silver medal in 8:00.25, while Indonesia's Julianti Julianti and Yayah Rokayah came away with the bronze in 8:03.95.
The two rowing events in which China were not the gold medallists today were the men’s double sculls and women’s lightweight quadruple sculls.
Uzbekistan’s Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Shakhboz Abdujabborov beat China's Zhang Zhiyuan and Chen Sensen to the men's double sculls title by 0.46 seconds with a time of 6:48.19.
Thailand's Prem Nampratueng and Jaruwat Saensuk finished third in 6:49.82.
China did not compete in the women's lightweight quadruple sculls, an event which Vietnam won in 7:01.11.
Iran came second in 7:04.38, while South Korea ended up third in 7:06.22.
China added a total of 17 gold medals to their tally today with their other 11 made up of four in wushu, two in canoe/kayak slalom, two in artistic gymnastics, two in swimming and one in shooting.
Their wushu titles came courtesy of Li Yueyao, Cai Yingying, Shen Guoshun and Li Mengfan.
Li Yueyao beat Iran's Elaheh Mansoryan Samiroumi 2-0 in the women's sanda under-52 kilograms final, while Cai defeated Iran's Shahrbano Mansouriyan Semiromi by the same scoreline in the women's sanda under-60kg final.
There was also a 2-0 win for Shen in the men's sanda under-56kg final, overcoming Vietnam's Bui Truong Giang, and for Li Mengfan in the men's sanda under-65kg final, downing Iran's Foroud Zafari.
China did not have it all their own way in wushu, however, with Iran's Erfan Ahangarian edging Wang Xuetao 2-1 in the men's sanda under-60kg final and another Iranian, Mohsen Mohammadseifi, beating Shi Zhanwei 2-0 in the men's sanda under-70kg final.
Chen Shi and Quan Xin were China's winners in the respective women's canoe single and men's kayak single events, while shooter Li Qingnian won the women's double trap title.
In the pool, Wang Jianjiahe smashed the Games record to the win women's 800m freestyle gold medal in 8:18.55 and fellow Chinese Xu Jiayu came out on top in the men's 200m backstroke in 1:53.99.
Among the other highlights of today was the men's 150 kilometres individual cycling road race, which saw Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko prevail in a sprint finish in 3:25:25.
Japan's Fumiyuki Beppu and Thailand's Navuti Liphongyu came second and third respectively.
Like in rowing, medals were also awarded for the first time today in sport climbing, which is set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.
Iran's Reza Alipour won the men's speed event before home favourite Susanti Rahayu Aries triumphed in the women's equivalent.
There was also a gold medal for hosts Indonesia today in the men's individual accuracy paragliding competition, courtesy of Jafro Megawanto.
At the end of day five, China lead the medal standings with 55 golds, 40 silvers and 21 bronzes.
Japan are second with 25 golds, 28 silvers and 33 bronzes, while South Korea are third with 16 golds, 20 silvers and 27 bronzes.
For a full set of today's results, check out our Live Blog here.