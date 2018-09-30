Reigning world curling champion Niklas Edin has admitted his rink's future could be in doubt due to a shortage of funding.

The Swedish curler is one of the most recognised athletes in the sport, having claimed medals at Olympic, world and European events.

He led his team to the silver medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics earlier this year, four years on from taking bronze at Sochi 2014.

The Swedish team would then claim the world title in Las Vegas, the third Edin had won in his career.

The future of the 33-year-old’s team could be in doubt, after he told CBC Sports that they needed to find sponsors and progress to the latter stages of tournaments to be able to keep playing.

"We'll need to make the semis in pretty much every event we play in to break even," Edin said.

"Right now that's not happening, so we need to pick it up really fast if we want to keep playing full time.

"If it stays like this, I don't think we have another three years to the next Olympics.

"This is by far the toughest season financially.

"That's after an Olympic season and silver medal, it's tough."

Niklas Edin is a two-time Olympic medallist and three-time world champion ©Getty Images

The team reportedly were told they would no longer receive Olympic funding after 12 years, just after winning the European title.

Edin stated that while the team will receive funding from the Swedish Olympic Committee for three events, they will have to find their own cash for their remaining 15 competitions.

The curler admitted the team were low down in the priority list for funding from the National Olympic Committee and that they were struggling to find sponsors.

Sweden are currently bidding to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, with their capital city Stockholm one of four possible candidates.