Top seed Juan Martin del Potro overcame a tense first set to secure a straight sets win over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round of the Beijing Open as second seed Alexander Zverev also progresses.

On the second day of matches at the National Tennis Center in the Chinese capital, the top two seeds made it through to the second round of the ATP World Tour 500 series event.

Argentina's Olympic silver and bronze medallist won 7-5, 6-2 to set up a second round and quarter-final match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov defeated American Sam Querrey in the first round but has never beaten del Potro in their two career meetings.

Second seed, Germany’s Zverev, is also through after beating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

The German won 6-4, 6-4 in 90 minutes and is a step closer to securing his place at the Nitto ATP Finals where top eight men’s players will qualify for the event due to held in London’s O2 Arena from November 11 to 18.

Elsewhere, Serbia’s Filip Krajinović eased past Germany’s Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 6-4.

Krajinović is scheduled next to play Spain’s Feliciano López, who knocked out seventh seed Borna Ćorić in the first round yesterday.

Eighth seed, Marco Cecchinato of Italy lost his first set against 116th world ranked Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus but managed to respond in the second two sets to secure the victory.

The match finished 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 with Cecchinato advancing to face Márton Fucsovics in the second round.

The Hungarian booked his place with his victory over Italy’s Andreas Seppi in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany eased past his Spanish opponent Roberto Bautista Agut to advance to the second round of the Beijing Open at the National Tennis Center ©Getty Images

Russia will also be represented in the next round by Andrey Rublev as he dispatched Portugal’s Joao Sousa in 65 minutes, 6-0, 6-4.

Rublev’s next opponent is set to be fourth seed Fabio Fognini of Italy, who dropped his first set today against Romania’s Radu Albot.

Fognini turn it around in the last two sets to make it a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

Fifth seed, Britain's Kyle Edmund is due to take on Matteo Berrettini in the second round after the Italian overcame Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer, 6-3, 6-2.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov was forced to a long first set before defeating Tennys Sandgren of the United States, 7-5, 6-3.

The third seed will take on Serbia’s Dušan Lajović in the next round.

However, sixth seed Jack Sock of America is out in the first round after losing to Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Basilashvili lost the first set tie break but took the last two sets for the victory.

After two hours and 32 minutes, Basilashvili won 6-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Fernando Verdasco also had to endure tie breaks as he beat France’s Gael Monfils, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6.

The Spaniard is now due to be up against Basilashvili next.