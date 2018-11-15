David Boudia of the United States was an emphatic qualifier for the men’s 3metres springboard final on Saturday (November 17) as the sixth International Swimming Federation Diving Grand Prix meeting of the season got underway on the Gold Coast in Australia.

In what is the penultimate of seven scheduled meetings for this year, Boudia, fourth in the preliminary qualifying round, won his semi-final by a margin as he scored 474.85 points at the Gold Coast Aquatics Centre that hosted competition at this year's Commonwealth Games.

Canada’s Victor Povzner placed second in 380.05 points and Russia’s Aleksandr Belevtsev taking third position with 345.65.

China’s Luxian We was winner in the other semi-final, totalling 418.80 points, with Kevin Chavez of Australia second on 393.90 and Canada’s Henry McKay third on 371.10.

The United States' Katrina Young won her 10m platform semi-final at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in the Gold Coast ©Getty Images

In the women’s 10m platform semi-final A, Katrina Young of the US finished first with 248.65 ahead of Australia’s Brittany Young, who totalled 243.00.

Japan’s Rin Kaneto won semi-final B with 306.15 points, ahead of Australians Emily Boyd, who scored 289.30, and guest Lily Foster, who totalled 261.00.

Tomorrow is due to see action in the men’s 10m platform and women’s 3m springboard diving.