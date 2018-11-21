A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed in Apia to ensure enough rooms for athletes and officials participating in next year's Pacific Games in Samoa.

The MoA is between the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA), Pacific Games Office (PGO) and accommodation providers in Upolu and Savaii.

Pacific Games Council (PGC) chief executive Andrew Minogue had admitted last month that plans to accommodate athletes in hotels during the Games, due to take place from July 7 to 20, are still a work in progress.

It came during a three-day visit Apia, where he met with Games staff and checked up on the facilities for next year’s event.

Commenting on the signing of the MoA, the PGO said: "The event marks a milestone in arranging accommodation for athletes and officials for next year’s 16th Pacific Games.

"In signing the MoA, accommodation providers confirm their commitment to solely accommodate participants of the Pacific Games next July.

"The expected number of athletes and officials arriving for the Pacific Games next year is estimated to be over 4,000.

"Accommodating for these numbers is a complex challenge that will require collaborative efforts.

"The purpose of the MoA therefore is to secure a maximum amount of rooms at these hotels for various categories of participants attending the Pacific Games.

"The MoA also outlines the hosting commitments of the accommodation provider, including specific items and services required for accommodation under the Pacific Games Charter and room rates.

"STA have worked together with SHA to finalise room rates based on triple share occupancy for hotels with breakfast included.

"In signing the MoA, hotels are expected to commit 100 per cent occupancy of their property for the Pacific Games period."

The event to mark the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement to ensure there is enough accommodation available in Samoa for next year's Pacific Games was well attended ©Samoa 2019 Pacific Games/Facebook

The PGO added: "The Government of Samoa, through the hosting of next year’s Pacific Games is committed to maximising opportunities that benefit the development of sports, as well as the public and private sectors.

"Securing hotels as primary accommodation providers for the Pacific Games is a significant opportunity to further strengthen this long-standing public-private partnership."

Samoa was awarded the 2019 Pacific Games in December as a replacement for Tonga.

It followed Tonga's Government withdrawing from hosting due to financial concerns.

Samoa 2019 is set to mark the first time in the history of the Pacific Games, first held in Fiji's capital Suva in 1963, that athletes and officials will not be accommodated in a Games Village.

In supporting the move to out-source accommodation, Samoa 2019 chief executive Falefata Hele Matatia was previously reported as saying by the Samoa Observer that it is cost effective, meets the Games and time-frame, and is also sustainable.

But paramount to the Organising Committee, according to Matatia, is new revenues for Samoa’s tourism accommodation stakeholders.

In June, Matatia expressed his hope that Samoa 2019 will help the country to become a centre of excellence for sport in the region.

He declared the Organising Committee's vision when providing a progress report at the PGC General Assembly.

It was the first chance for Pacific Games Associations to receive a full run-down from Samoa 2019 of plans and vision for the event.

Matatia hopes the Games will build on the legacy of the 2007 edition of the event, which also took place in Samoa.

Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby staged the most recent edition of the Pacific Games in 2015.