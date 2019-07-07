By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Apia
Samoa 2019: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 2 minutes ago: Vanuatu's women's cricket team feature at Pacific Games after crowdfunding campaign
- 2 hours ago: Rocking Robin wins her second successive open water swimming gold
- 3 hours ago: De Vos delivers first gold medal of Pacific Games for Tahiti
- 3 hours ago: Cricket delayed due to rain
- 3 hours ago: Solomon Islands mark independence day at Opening Ceremony
- 4 hours ago: What else is happening today?
- 4 hours ago: The first medal event of the 2019 Pacific Games is about to get underway
- 5 hours ago: Day one of competition set to begin
