Son Wan-ho's victory in the men's singles today topped off a successful tournament for the host nation at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Korea Masters in Gwangju.

The 30-year-old top seed seized the title with a 21-16, 21-11 final victory over Malaysia's Zii jia Lee, as South Korea also won three other finals at the last BWF World Tour Super 300 event of the season.

It marks Son's second World Tour win in just a matter of weeks, after he also won the Hong Kong Open in November.

South Korea also triumphed today in the men's, women's and mixed doubles finals at the Gwangju Women's University Stadium.

In the men's event the unseeded pair of Sol Gyu-choi and Seung Jae-seo surpassed Li Wei Po and and Chi Lin Wang from Chinese Taipei, who were seeded eighth.

In a tightly-fought contest Choi and Seo took the first game 21-12, but the then lost the second 21-17.

With the home crowd behind them, however, they were able to edge over the line, taking the third and final game 21-18 to seal the win.

In the women's final South Korea were guaranteed the title as the third seeds Ye Na-chang and Kyung Eun-jng faced second seeds So Hee-lee and Seung Chan-shin.

In the end it was Chang and Jung who took the title, defying the seedings to win in straight games 21-14, 21-17.

Then, in another all-South Korean tie in the mixed doubles, Sung Hyun-ko and Hye Won-eom emerged triumphant.

They saw off their compatriots Sol Gyu-choi and Seung Chan-shin in a hard fought battle, 21-12, 15-21, 21-18.

The only final of the day which was not won by South Korea was the women's singles, and in that it was an all-Chinese contest.

Unseeded Xuerui Li beat the eighth seed Yue Han, 21-10, 21-18.

The only event left on the BWF calendar for this year now is the World Tour Finals, which will go ahead in Guangzhou in China from December 12 to 16.