India's Smriti Mandhana has been named as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Women's Cricketer of the Year after scooping the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award.

The 22-year-old left-handed opener has also won the ICC's Women's One Day International (ODI) Player of the Year prize.

Mandhana scored 669 runs at an average of 66.90 during 12 ODIs in 2018, as well as 622 runs at a strike-rate of 130.67 in 25 T20 internationals.

She helped India reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies in November, scoring 178 runs across five matches.

"The awards are pretty special because as a player when you score runs, you want the team to win, and then when you get acknowledged for your performances through these awards, it motivates you to work harder and do well for your team," Mandhana said.

"The century I scored in South Africa was quite satisfying and then I had good home series against Australia and England.

"A lot of people used to say I do not score that much in India, so I had a point to prove to myself.

"That was something which really made me better as a player.

Smriti Mandhana has been in fine form with the bat ©Getty Images

"And then, of course, the first four matches of the ICC Women's World T20 were quite memorable."

Mandhana was chosen by a voting academy which included respected members of the media and broadcasters.

"Smriti is a worthy winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award and I congratulate her on behalf of the ICC," said ICC chief executive David Richardson.

"Smriti enthralled fans with some wonderful performances in what was a memorable year for women’s cricket, with the ICC Women’s World T20 helping build on the momentum of last year's World Cup."

Elsewhere, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy won the ICC Women's T20 Player of the Year prize.

England's Sophie Ecclestone was named as the Emerging Player of the Year.