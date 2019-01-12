Joint hosts Denmark and Germany got their second wins of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's Handball World Championship.

Denmark defeated Tunisia 36-22 at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning and Germany beat Brazil 34-21 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

Germany now top Group A with four points, beating defending champions France on goal difference, despite the French triumphing 32-21 against Serbia today.

The unified Korean team lost to Russia 34-27, leaving them winless in Group A with no points.

Defending champions France defeated Serbia 32-21 in the Group A clash at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship ©Getty Images

Denmark lead Group C on four points, though Norway are just behind them on goal difference after their convincing 40-21 defeat of Saudi Arabia.

Chile got its first win of the tournament, beating Austria 32-24.

Tomorrow is due to see Group B and Group D in action.

Macedonia take on Bahrain at the Olympiahalle in Munich, while Croatia meet Japan and Spain play Iceland.

At the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Qatar are set to come up against Egypt, Hungary face Angola and Sweden will meet Argentina.