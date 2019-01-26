The penultimate event of the Longines International Equestrian Federation Jumping World Cup Western European calendar is set to take place tomorrow in Amsterdam.

The current league leader Christian Alhmann, winner the last time out in Leipzig has not entered the event at the RAI Amsterdam Exhibition Centre, but one rider who has is The Netherlands' Jeroen Dubbeldam.

The former Olympic, World and European champion will be among the field fighting for a spot at the global final in Gothenburg this April.

The 45-year-old, winner of the Olympic gold medal at Sydney 2000, is not one of the 13 riders with at least 40 points in the standings, which is considered the benchmark for a spot in Gothenburg.

Switzerland's two-time Jumping World Cup Finals winner Steve Guerdat will look for another victory in Amsterdam ©Getty Images

Some of those who are in that group and are set to compete in the Dutch capital include the current world number one Steve Guerdat form Switzerland, who is second overall, Germany’s Olympic team bronze medallist Daniel Deusser, who is third, and Frenchman Kevin Staut, who is sixth.

Following the Amsterdam event, the final leg of the Western European League is due to take place in Bordeaux on February 10, at which point the top 18 riders in the standings will qualify for the Gothenburg finals.