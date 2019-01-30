Tokyo 2020 has announced the Olympic ticketing process for residents of host nation Japan.

The first stage in the spring of this year will see those with Tokyo 2020 IDs given the chance to bid for tickets in an online lottery.

Initial tickets will be allocated after this stage with those remaining then made available on a first come, first served basis in the winter of 2019.

After this, ticket box offices will open in Tokyo and official resale services will begin in Japan in the spring of 2020.

Everyone in Japan hoping to secure a seat at the Olympics needs to obtain a Tokyo 2020 ID before they can apply for tickets.

More than 1.2 million people have already done so.

"The lottery system aims to give as many people as possible a chance to purchase tickets for the event of their choice," a Tokyo 2020 statement said.

Various stages of the process have been confirmed ©Tokyo 2020

"After registering and obtaining their Tokyo 2020 ID, people will be able to apply for tickets during the lottery phase.

"Should their application be unsuccessful, they will still be able to buy tickets during the first-come, first-served phase.

"With a record 339 events in 33 sports, Tokyo 2020 offers non-stop action for everyone.

"Ticket prices have been set to suit a wide range of budgets, allowing as many people as possible to attend Olympic events.

"Millions of tickets will be available at affordable prices."

No exact date for the start of ticket sales has yet been announced.

Earlier this month, the Yomiuri Shimbun said sales are expected to begin at the end of April with final arrangements currently ongoing.

This would coincide with the Golden Week holiday period in Japan.

People living outside of Japan will be able to buy tickets through their National Olympic Committee or an authorised reseller.