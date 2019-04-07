China’s Fan Zhendong and Zhu Yuling successfully defended their Asian Cup titles as the tournament concluded in Yokohama.

The duo entered the tournament as favourites in the men’s and women’s singles, respectively, and comfortably progressed to today’s finals.

Chinese success had already been assured with both gold medal matches at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Asian Table Tennis Union event featuring two players from the nation.

Zhu faced her team-mate Chen Meng in a battle for the top two seeds in the women’s competition at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium.

The pair traded the opening games of the contest, but defending champion Zhu gradually gained control.

She eventually secured a 15-13, 4-11, 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6 victory.

Zhu has now won the tournament for the past three years.

Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa emerged the winner of the bronze medal match, as she overcame 2015 champion Feng Tianwei of Singapore.

Ishikawa earned a hard-fought 12-10, 14-12, 15-17, 17-15, 11-8 win to secure the third and final qualification spot to the ITTF Women’s World Cup.

Fan Zhendong defended his men's title in Yokohama ©Getty Images

The World Cup event will take place in the Chinese city Chengdu from October 18 to 20.

Fan triumphed in the men’s singles final after overcoming sixth seed Ma Long.

The defending champion twice came from a game down to win 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10.

Koki Niwa won an all-Japanese bronze medal match with Tomokazu Harimoto by a score of 11-7, 11-3, 3-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8.

He joined Fan and Ma in qualifying for the ITTF Men’s World Cup event.

The tournament will also take place in Chendgu, but matches will take place from October 25 to 27.