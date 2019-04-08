Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) held a workshop focused on youth development to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

The workshop took place at BOA headquarters in Wildey St Michael.

The event saw 20 students participate in team-building activities and hear from experts on key issues, such as nutrition and conflict resolution.

Paulavette Atkinson, an official from the National Council of Substance Abuse, gave a presentation on the topic of “dealing with peer pressure”.

Barbados Football Association technical director Ahmed Mohamed shared his personal story as a former player for the Somalian national team, before becoming a coach.

He explained how a strong mental outlook and dedication was vital in achieving success.

Nutritionist Esther Selman explained how the students could achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Vaneisha Cadogan, director of the Barbados National Olympic Academy, spoke on how sport could help to develop peace.

Football Association Technical Director, Ahmed Mohamed took today's Youth Workshop as an opportunity to share his story and how he went from street to elite.

“Firstly, peace is inside of you so you have to live it,” Cadogan said.

“Secondly, when you live it, it radiates from you.”

The workshop was the first of three events aimed at empowering youth to live positively.

It is hoped the event provided community leaders with strategies to further develop their programmes and bringing communities together for peaceful, fun activities.

A community leaders’ workshop took place the following day.

The final event saw a series of sporting activities take place at Whitehall Playing Field.