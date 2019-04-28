Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová became the first player to win multiple Women's Tennis Association (WTA) titles this season as she won the Stuttgart Open.

The world number three beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 in the final to lift the trophy at Porsche-Arena.

She was made to work hard by the eighth seed in the second set before she eventually won the tie-break to triumph at the WTA Premier event.

Her first title of the season came at the Sydney International.

Before Stuttgart, 18 separate players had won the 18 tournaments to be held so far this season.

Kvitová had defeated Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands to reach the final.

"Today it was ups and downs a little bit, as well as how I felt the match a little bit," Kvitová said.

"I just really had to push myself to play more aggressive and not really give her time to do her job, with her forehand crosscourt to my backhand, of course it’s pretty difficult for me to kind of do something from that.

"So, I really tried to not go too far from the baseline.

"Of course, winning this trophy and a beautiful car is a big bonus.

"And I’m glad that I actually broke my streak losing in the final as well."

Kontaveit had not competed in a semi-final having received a walkover after opponent Naomi Osaka withdrew before the clash began.

The Japanese world number one had been struggling with an abdominal injury.