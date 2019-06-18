A taskforce established to deliver qualification events and the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 following the suspension of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) is expected to make its first recommendations when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board holds its latest two-day meeting.

The group, led by International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, will provide a report to the Executive Board tomorrow.

The report will provide the Executive Board with an idea as to how the Olympic competition and the qualification system for next year's Games will take shape.

It could include who will be installed to help run boxing at Tokyo 2020.

The update comes less than a week before the IOC Session will approve the decision from the ruling body to suspend AIBA and strip the under-fire governing body of any involvement in the sport at the Games in the Japanese capital.

Watanabe admitted last month that he was unprepared to chair the taskforce and he did not "quite understand the situation around boxing".

The Japanese official, a member of the IOC, held a meeting with sports director Kit McConnell following the Executive Board decision.

The IOC Executive Board were introduced to their new meeting room at Olympic House today ©Getty Images

IOC President Thomas Bach said last week that he was confident in the progress being made by the taskforce.

But athletes and other officials have expressed concerns at the lack of confirmed details for Tokyo 2020, including qualification and exact weight classes.

The suspension has also sparked a schism within the Executive Committee as members have begun to rally against Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane and the leadership for their failure to act in the weeks since it was suspended by the IOC.

AIBA will be among the main issues discussed by the Executive Board when it meets tomorrow and Thursday (June 20).

Members of the Executive Board were today introduced to the new meeting room at Olympic House, the IOC's new CHF145 million (£110 million/$146 million/€129 million) headquarters which is due to be inaugurated on Sunday (June 23).

A report from the Medical and Scientific Commission, which has been discussing athletes with differences in sexual development following the case involving Caster Semenya and the International Association of Athletics Federations, will also be presented.

The Executive Board will hear updates from organisers of Olympic Games, including Tokyo 2020, while changes to the bidding process, anti-doping and ethics will also be discussed.