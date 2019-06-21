Poland beat Uruguay in a shootout to finish fifth in Hiroshima ©FIH

Poland beat Uruguay in a shootout to finish fifth at the International Hockey Federation Women's Series Finals event in Hiroshima.

The Polish side prevailed 5-4 in the shootout after the teams shared a 2-2 draw at Hiroshima Regional Park.

Teresa Viana got the South American outfit off to a flying start in the fifth-place play-off when she scored twice in the first quarter.

Paula Wrzesinski halved the deficit in the second period before Oriana Bratkowska levelled after the restart.

Neither team found a winner and the match went to a shootout, which Poland won after they made a late breakthrough.

The result saw Poland, whose dream of securing a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier later this year was dashed following defeat to Japan yesterday, end the tournament on a positive note.

"The first quarter was difficult, I think the girls were sleeping," said Poland manager Lukasz Julga.

"In the second quarter we woke up and started to play.

"To win fifth place is amazing."

Mexico thrashed Fiji 5-0 in the seventh-place play-off.

The competition continues with the semi-finals tomorrow.