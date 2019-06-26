The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has banned middle-distance runners Artyom Leonenko and Natalya Khokhlova for doping offences.

Leonenko has been hit with a suspension of four years due to a violation of his biological passport, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

Khokhlova has been given a two-year ban after her samples tested positive for methylhexanamine, a nasal decongestant prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Neither athlete has made a mark on the international stage with their International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) profiles only listing domestic results.

An IAAF ban issued on RusAF in November 2015 remains in place due to the country's doping scandal.

Russia has been accused of an institutional scheme of doping and cover-ups which has seen numerous athletes and coaches sanctioned.

Russian athletes have been forced to compete under a neutral banner due to the country's ban ©Getty Images

The IAAF extended the ban for the 11th time on June 9 following a meeting in Monaco.

This followed claims that the RusAF had aided the forging of paperwork to help Russian world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysneko avoid a drugs ban.

Other reports had also claimed that banned coaches and medical staff were remaining active in athletics.

Russian track and field athletes can only compete if they meet strict criteria and must do so under a neutral banner.

Earlier this month, RusAF's first vice president Andrei Silnov stepped down after confirming he was being investigated by the independent Athletics Integrity Unit.

This followed reanalysis of the Beijing 2008 Olympic high jump champion's samples.