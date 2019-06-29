The Malaysian Paralympic Council's (MPC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been postponed following controversy over nominations for its top position.

The Malay Mail reported the meeting had been unanimously postponed by all 24 affiliates.

Deputy president John Ng, who had been due to chair the AGM, told the newspaper: “We will have a fresh AGM depending on the application to the Sports Commissioner.

"After that we follow the constitution and start the process again."

Under its constitution, the MPC is obliged to discuss a new date for the AGM within 30 days of the postponement, before submitting it to the Sports Commissioner.

The paper reported that Ng had declined to comment on whether the postponement had been because of a dispute over certain nominations or on the status of nominations for the election of the governing body's Executive Committee.

Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi of Malaysia celebrates after winning the men's 100m - T36 final at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Incumbent MPC President Nasarudin Nasimuddin was not present at the meeting, while both candidates to take over the role, Khairy Jamaluddin, former Youth and Sports Minister, and Malaysian Canoe Association President Megat Shahriman were also absent.

The Malay Mail reported Shahriman had instead attended the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association election and had been elected President.

The contest for the MPC President position sparked controversy after Khairy, in his capacity as the Wheelchair Rugby Federation deputy president, was alleged to have filed his nomination after the deadline.

Shahriman has allegedly lodged a complaint with the Sports Commissioner, asking for a review of Khairy’s eligibility.

Yesterday, the Sports Commissioner's Office issued a statement deeming Khairy's nomination invalid.

Nasarudin has served in the role for three and a half years, overseeing Malaysia competing at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and the build-up to Tokyo 2020.