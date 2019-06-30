Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic start as favourites at Wimbledon with the third Grand Slam of the year set to begin tomorrow.

Barty heads into the two-week event as the new women’s world number one following her maiden Grand Slam title as the French Open.

The 23-year-old Australian has transitioned impressively onto the grass since her victory on the clay courts of Roland Garros, having triumphed at the Birmingham Classic.

Barty will begin as the top seed in the women’s draw and is due to start her campaign with a match against China’s Zheng Saisai.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka is the tournament second seed and will hope to continue her rise as one of the stars of the women’s game, having earned US and Australian Open crowns in the past 12 months.

The Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková and the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens complete the top four seeds, with defending champion Angelique Kerber coming to the event as the fifth seeded player.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic and Romania’s Simon Halep are among other players to watch in the top 10 seeds in the women’s draw.

Attention will undoubtedly be drawn to Serena Williams with the 23-time Grand Slam winner remaining an ominous presence for her rivals.

The American’s last Grand Slam title came back at the Australian Open in 2017, while she lost the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year following her return to the sport after giving birth.

British hopes will rest on Johanna Konta, looking to build on her run to the French Open semi-finals.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will be the player to beat in the men's singles ©Getty Images

While the women’s singles draw appears wide open, Djokovic will prove the player to beat in the men’s singles.

The Serbia’s victory at the All England Club last year marked a return to form, following layoff with an elbow problem.

Triumphs at the US and Australian Open, followed by a narrow semi-final defeat at the French Open, see Djokovic enter the tournament as favourite.

He will be seeking his fifth title having also won in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Eight-time winner Roger Federer of Switzerland and French Open champion Rafael Nadal of Spain are the second and third seeds respectively.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will expect to make an impact on the tournament as they seek a maiden Grand Slam title.

The British crowd will be denied the chance to see Andy Murray in the men’s singles draw for the second successive year, as the two-time winner continues his comeback from hip surgery.

He will appear in the men’s doubles competition alongside France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.