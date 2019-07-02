Egypt's Mohamed Sameh Eid Saleh was elated after coming through "the toughest qualification" to become the first African table tennis player to feature at a fifth Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Eid Saleh had lost 3-2 against unseeded Nigerian Isau Ogunkunle in the group stages but overcame the same opponent as he won the Africa Para Table Tennis Championships at the Plaza Grand Hotel in Alexandria before his home fans.

"I am so excited that I will be going to my fifth Paralympic Games in Tokyo but I must admit that it was a difficult route for me this year," said Eid Saleh.

"My opponent is a good player and I think he is still young and can still make it to the Paralympic Games.

"But generally, this has been the toughest qualification for me and I am so happy that I will becoming the first African Para table tennis player to compete in five Paralympic Games."

The 41-year-old came unstuck against Ogunkunle in the men's class four level tournament group phase but took revenge with a five-set 11-8, 8-11, 6-11, 11-1, 11-7 victory.

Unseeded Nigerian Isau Ogunkunle caused an upset at the Africa Para Table Tennis Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, with a group stage win against Mohamed Sameh Eid Saleh ©APTT

The Nigerian showed touches of class that suggested he would rise through the rankings but it was the home fans who were cheering as Eid Saleh secured his place at Tokyo 2020 with all events at the Olympic Club Hall coming to a standstill to celebrate his achievement.

In class, 10 Nigeria's Alabi Olufemi had boasted before the tournament that he was unstoppable and he lived up to his own hype in a close encounter with South African Theo Cogill.

Although Cogill took him to five sets, Olufemi booked his ticket for Tokyo 2020 with a 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 win.

Also in group organised events, Egyptian Kamal Zenaty secured first place in class five against top seed and compatriot Hassan Tolba, who had to settle for silver.

There was more success for Egypt as Mahmoud Abdelmagid claimed the class six honours with Egypt represented by eight of the 14 athletes qualifying for Tokyo 2020.