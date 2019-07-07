By Patrick O'Kane and Nancy Gillen in Naples
Naples 2019: Fifth day of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Fifth day of competition concludes
- 6 hours ago: Japan take women's team gold as judo concludes
- 6 hours ago: Russia win men's team judo
- 6 hours ago: South Korea's Kang claims poomsae gold
- 6 hours ago: Munoz impresses judges to claim women's poomsae title
- 6 hours ago: Second table tennis gold for China as women triumph
- 7 hours ago: China ease to men's team table tennis gold
- 7 hours ago: United States win women's 4x200m freestyle title
- 7 hours ago: Dead heat sees Ress and Waddell crowned Universiade champions
- 7 hours ago: Kudashev touches out rivals for 200m butterfly crown
- 7 hours ago: Berkoff breaks own Universiade record to win 100m backstroke title
- 8 hours ago: Prigoda leads Russian 1-2 to land 200m breaststroke title
- 8 hours ago: Russia defeat hosts Italy to clinch women's team épée gold
- 8 hours ago: Tang closes artistic gymnastics Universiade with gold for Chinese Taipei
- 8 hours ago: South Korean fencers win men's sabre Universiade title
- 8 hours ago: Briton Wilson crowned 200m individual medley champion
- 9 hours ago: Kobori storms clear to win 1,500m freestyle crown
- 9 hours ago: Ferlito floors her rivals to claim gymnastics gold for hosts Italy
- 9 hours ago: Japan thrash France to do rugby sevens double
- 9 hours ago: Tanigawa is parallel bars champion after Japanese appeal
- 9 hours ago: Men's rugby sevens gold for Japan
- 9 hours ago: Russian Stretovich claims Universiade gold in men's parallel bars
- 10 hours ago: Double delight for Mexico as Belleza Isaias and Estrella win platform mixed synchro gold
- 10 hours ago: Hatakeda doubles up with women's beam gold
- 11 hours ago: Hansol takes men's vault title for South Korea
- 12 hours ago: Arabshani claims "shooting makes me calm" after winning air pistol gold
- 12 hours ago: Mexicans steal 3m synchro gold as Chinese pushed into silver
- 13 hours ago: Iranian double in women's 10m air pistol
- 13 hours ago: Japan and Russia meet in Group D decider
- 14 hours ago: Armenia's Avetisyan outshines Japanese stars to claim men's rings gold
- 14 hours ago: Hatakeda follows up all-around title with uneven bars glory
- 15 hours ago: Chih-Kai swings to pommel horse Universiade gold
- 15 hours ago: Nekrasova is top tumbler with vault gold at PalaVesuvius
- 15 hours ago: Pin badge pandemonium at Main Press Centre
- 16 hours ago: Propokev takes men's floor gold for Russia
- 16 hours ago: Pacific Games begin in Apia
- 17 hours ago: Gold medallist Apple using Universiade experience as FINA World Swimming Championships warm-up
- 18 hours ago: Japan make golden dozen to lead Universiade medal table
- 19 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog for day five in Naples
