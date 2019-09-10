Commonwealth Games light heavyweight champion Sammy Lee triumphed in his first-round bout at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men's World Championships here.

The 20-year old Welsh talent has a gold medal from both the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games in The Bahamas and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Lee claimed a unanimous win over Jordan's Odai Alhindawi as the light heavyweight preliminary round got underway with 17 bouts.

He will now face the competition's eighth seed and home favourite, Georgii Kushitashvili, in the second round on Sunday (September 15).

As one of the top seeds, the Russian received a bye into the next round.

Algeria's Mohamed Houmri set up a clash with Cuba's Julio César La Cruz, having defeated Salman Hamadah of Saudi Arabia after the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

The top seed in the division, La Cruz is seeking his fifth consecutive light heavyweight world title.

Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan, a quarter-finalist in 2017, then overcame Liridon Nuha of Sweden 4-1 to progress.

There were unanimous victories for Uzbekistan's Dilshodbek Ruzmetov against Mongolia's Shinebayar Narmandakh, and Kyrgyzstan's Erkin Adylbek Uulu over Ireland's Kane Tucker.

India's Brijesh Yadav, blue, secured a unanimous victory over Mateusz Goiński of Poland ©Boxing Federation of India

The loudest cheers of the afternoon went to Kazakhstan's Bekzad Nurdauletov, who recorded a unanimous victory against South Korea's Hong In-gi.

There was also a large contingent of Indian supporters delighted with Brijesh Yadav's 5-0 win over Mateusz Goiński of Poland.

The first round of the heavyweight division was to follow with 10 bouts.

Abner Teixeira da Silva of Brazil unanimously defeated the reigning South American champion, Deivis Julio Blanco of Colombia, while Georgia's Nikoloz Begadze, a European Games quarter-finalist, edged past Cristian Razvan Filip of Romania 3-2.

Begadze will now meet Erislandy Savón Cotilla of Cuba, the division's top seed and reigning champion.

Toni Filipi was stunned by Tadas Tamasauskas of Lithuania, with the Croat, a European Games bronze medallist, narrowly losing the bout 3-2.

Competition continues tomorrow with the preliminary round of the featherweight division.

In total, 365 athletes from 78 countries have entered the event, which runs until September 21.