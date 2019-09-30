The first round of inspections have taken place at the venues for the 2023 Summer Universiade in Yekaterinburg in Russia.

A team from the International University Sports Federation (FISU) met the Organising Committee, led by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets, and inspected the current sport and hospitality infrastructure.

Among the venues under the microscope were the Ekaterinburg Arena, the Team Sports Palace, the Sport Complex of the Ural Federal University, and the Ural Football Academy.

The FISU delegation, led by Summer Universiade director Marc Vandenplas, also looked over plans for the soon to be constructed Athlete's Village.

Vandenplas claimed he was pleased with the progress of preparation since Yekaterinburg was awarded the Universiade in June and regarded the inspection as a success.

"We are totally satisfied with the scope and quality of information regarding the preliminary work and sports venues," he said.

"We are looking forward to upcoming years of intense, interesting and no doubt challenging work.

"I am confident that our partnership will be effective, and the city of Yekaterinburg will deliver a great edition of the Summer Universiade."

FISU are due return to inspect facilities again in November this year.