Paul Coll climbed up to a career-high fifth as Egyptian players dominated the Professional Squash Association's world rankings for October.

The New Zealander made a winning start to the 2019-20 season by claiming the Open de France in Nantes, moving above Simon Rösner of Germany in the rankings.

Back-to-back wins at the JP Morgan China Open and Oracle NetSuite Open have seen Mohamed ElShorbagy close the gap on Egyptian compatriot Ali Farag at the top of the standings.

ElShorbagy has spent 40 months at the top of the rankings throughout his career, but surrendered his spot as world number one to Farag in March.

He defeated Farag to claim the China Open title and followed that up with victory against another compatriot, Tarek Momen, in San Francisco on Sunday (September 30).

Momen retains his position as world number three, with compatriot Karim Abdel Gawad ensuring an Egyptian top four ahead of Coll in fifth place.

Peru's Diego Elias switched places with Egyptian Mohamed Abouelghar to move into seventh, with Colombian Miguel Rodriguez and Marwan ElShorbagy of Egypt rounding out the top 10.

Nour El Tayeb of Egypt lost the Oracle NetSuite Open in San Francisco on Sunday but climbed up to third in the Professional Squash Association's world rankings ©PSA

It is a similar story in the women's world rankings, with Nour El Tayeb moving up to third to create an Egyptian top three.

El Tayeb lost Sunday's Oracle NetSuite Open final to world number one Raneem El Welily, but her victory against the same opponent at the JP Morgan China Open secured her enough points to leapfrog Camille Serme of France and compatriot Nouran Gohar.

El Welily continues to lead the PSA World Rankings, with Nour El Sherbini maintaining her position as the world's second best player.

Serme drops to fourth despite winning the Open de France, as Gohar slips to fifth place.

The rest of the top 10 remains the same with Joelle King of New Zealand in sixth and England's Sarah-Jane Perry seventh.

American Amanda Sobhy, Tesni Evans of Wales and Hong Kong's Annie Au complete the top 10.