By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC World Beach Games 2019: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Italian twins both through to women's wakeboard final
- 1 hour ago: Men's waterski jump preliminary round cancelled due to unsafe conditions
- 1 hour ago: Group winners Brazil and Greece headline women's handball quarter-finals
- 1 hour ago: Qatari beach tennis pair only started training in sport a week ago
- 2 hours ago: Jellyfish cause a sting at open water swimming
- 2 hours ago: Vympranietsova tops women's waterski jump preliminaries
- 3 hours ago: Swimmers shape early medal table
- 4 hours ago: Guidi and Soares take first golds of the Games in open water swimming
- 4 hours ago: First medals of ANOC World Beach Games to be won on day two
