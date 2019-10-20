Val di Fiemme in Italy has staged an International Ski Federation (FIS) development camp in the ski jumping and Nordic combined disciplines.

The camp took place at the Predazzo venue which is due to host the two sports at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The event attracted a record 45 participants from nine countries - Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Hungary.

A total of 15 coaches were also in attendance, alongside five members of the FIS development camp staff.

Participants were able to train on all five of the different hills at the Italian venue ©Getty Images

Participants at the camp had the chance to train on all five ski jumping hills located at the venue.

They were were able jump in two sessions each day and used the opportunity to build their personal "Olympic dream" for Milan Cortina d'Ampezzo 2026.

Coaches benefited from several seminars held during the event, which focused on topics including equipment for ski jumping, acrobatics and development of an organised system for National Ski Associations.