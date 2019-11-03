Katinka Hosszú of Hungary earned her third gold medal of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup in Kazan after winning the women's 200 metres medley.

The three-time Olympic champion recorded a time of 2min 09.50sec to top the podium at the Kazan Aquatics Palace for the third time.

Kaylee McKeown of Australia was second in 2:13.04 and another Hungarian, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, third in 2:13.24.

The result may aid Hosszú in her quest to catch Cate Campbell in the overall women's standings, but the Australian secured her own victory in the 100m freestyle.

She finished in 52.76sec, while Bronte Campbell was third with a time of 53.08.

Michelle Coleman of Sweden finished in between the two sisters in 53.04.

The home crowd were able to witness four gold medals for Russian swimmers, including in the mixed 4x100m medley relay where they triumphed in 3:44.38.

South Korea were second in 3:47.92 and Australia third in 3:50.15.

Grigory Tarasevich then won the men's 100m backstroke in 53.76, followed by Daniel Martin of Romania in 53.90 and Lee Ju-ho of South Korea in 54.31.

Fellow Russian Anton Chupkov was the winner in the men's 200m backstroke with a time of 2:07.71, beating Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga in 2:09.26 and Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan in 2:09.40.

The host's fourth gold came through Arina Surkova, who triumphed in the women's 100m butterfly in 57.78.

Silver went to An Seh-yeon of South Korea with 58.04 and bronze to Jeanette Ottesen of Denmark with 58.66.

With competition concluding in Kazan today, the seventh and final stop of the FINA World Cup is due to be held in Doha from Thursday to Saturday (November 7 to 9).