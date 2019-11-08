By Patrick O'Kane in Cheongju
FIAS World Sambo Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 4 minutes ago: Mitina overpowers Cabanne for fourth Russian gold in Cheongju
- 11 minutes ago: Nesterov makes it three from three for Russia with combat 57kg gold
- 27 minutes ago: Beglerov makes it two Russian golds from two finals
- 41 minutes ago: Bondarenko claims first gold of the World Sambo Championships
- 1 hour ago: FIAS President declares World Sambo Championships open
- 1 hour ago: CJ Group President welcomes delegates to Korea
- 1 hour ago: Opening Ceremony for World Sambo Championships begins
- 2 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog from the FIAS World Sambo Championships
