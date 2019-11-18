The Lima 2019 Organising Committee (COPAL) has passed on its Pan American Games experience at a knowledge-sharing seminar with the event's next hosts, Santiago.

The 2019 Games have been hailed as the continent's most successful and a delegation of 10 COPAL members visited the Chilean capital to offer key advice before the 2023 edition.

The two-day seminar was led by Chile's Panam Sports President Neven Ilic and attended by secretary general Ivar Sisniega, COPAL President Carlos Neuhaus, Santiago 2023 Board of Directors chair Karl Samsing, Santiago 2023 chief executive Eduardo Della Maggiora and Chilean Olympic Committee President Miguel Angel Mujica.

"The truth is that we are very happy and satisfied with the results of this seminar," said Sisniega.

"This is a unique opportunity for Lima 2019 to share with Santiago 2023 all of its experiences as an organiser, including the positive points, the negatives, the recommendations and the aspects to improve.

"In summary, it is a transfer of extremely useful information which will surely serve the Chileans well as they continue the work they are doing to organise the next Pan American Games in 2023.

Lima 2019 and Santiago 2023 officials discussed areas including infrastructure, volunteering and budgets during a seminar in Santiago ©Panam Sports

During the seminar, the Organising Committee discussed sports, human resources, volunteering and budgets.

Also on the agenda were purchasing, infrastructure, operations, the Pan American Village, technology and TV and marketing.

"It was a great seminar," said Neuhaus.

"I think it is very important that Santiago 2023 receives all of our experience from knowing what it was like to organise the Games, with all of our successes and our setbacks.

"I recommend that they take advantage of the time.

"They have four years to work and of course I wish them nothing but success."

Maggiora said Santiago 2023 was ready to learn from the recommendations offered by the Peruvian delegation.

He added: "The transfer of knowledge by Lima 2019 has been very valuable for us.

"The information and experience that the organising team of the last Games has given us will be very important for us to make decisions in the key planning stage which we remain in today as the Santiago 2023 Corporation.

"We thank the Organising Committee from Lima 2019 for the tremendous information delivered and the professionalism they have showed throughout this transfer of knowledge."

