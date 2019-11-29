Three-time champion Vladimir Samsonov is out of the International Table Tennis Federation Men's World Cup, failing to progress from the group stage in Chengdu.

World number 12 Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and Austria's Daniel Habesohn finished above the 43-year-old Belarusian veteran in Group A at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium.

Habesohn secured his place in the last 16 by defeating Samsonov 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 5-11, 7-11, 11-5.

Ovtcharov, who lifted the trophy in 2017, topped the group following victories over Habesohn and Samsonov.

The German will face Mattias Falck of Sweden in the knockout round, while Habesohn plays world number one and top seed Fan Zhendong.

World number 12 Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany safely progressed to the next round ©Getty Images

Simon Gauzy of France overcame Denmark's Jonathan Groth 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 to book his place in the last 16.

The reward for the Frenchman is a knockout tie against Olympic champion Ma Long of China.

Nigerian Quadri Aruna, a late replacement for the injured Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, progressed from Group C along with Sweden's Kristian Karlsson.

Aruna sealed a spot in the next phase with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6 triumph over Australian Heming Hu.

Karlsson won both of his matches to finish top of the group.

The Swede takes on Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipiei in the last 16, while Aruna's opponent will be Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto.

All eight matches in the first knockout round and the quarter-finals are tomorrow.