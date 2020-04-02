Panam Sports Athlete Commission have produced a video encouraging people to support measures aimed at combatting the coronavirus pandemic, while urging organisations to ensure resources to prepare athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.

The video is led by Panam Sports Athletes’ Commission chair Aliann Pompey of Guyana, with the project aimed at creating awareness among the athlete community.

Each member of the Commission contributes to the message, highlighting concerns of athletes and their support of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“The uncertainty is driving us crazy,” said Tony Azevedo, a member of the United States water polo team.

“We are athletes, we train to win, to fulfil our dreams”.

“But we are also aware that this terrible pandemic is affecting the entire world,” added El Salvador rower Adriana Escobar.

“As athletes of the Americas, we support the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, because everyone's health comes first,” said Melissa Humana-Paredes, a Canadian beach volleyball player.

Puerto Rico judo athlete Carlos Santiago, Brazilian sailor Isabel Swan, Mexico’s racquetball star Paola Longoria and Barbados’ cyclist Amber Joseph also contribute to the video.

The athletes stress that sport leaders should continue to support athletes’ towards Tokyo 2020, following the Games postponement until next year.

ATLETAS DE LAS AMERICAS ALZAN LA VOZ



ATHLETES OF THE AMERICAS LIFT THEIR VOICES



🇦🇷🇦🇼🇧🇸🇧🇧🇧🇿🇧🇲🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇦🇨🇱🇨🇴🇨🇷🇨🇺🇩🇲 🇸🇻🇪🇨🇺🇸🇬🇩🇬🇹🇬🇾🇭🇹🇭🇳🇦🇮🇻🇮🇻🇬🇯🇲🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦 🇵🇾🇵🇪🇵🇷🇩🇴🇻🇨🇰🇳🇱🇨 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🇸🇷🇹🇹🇺🇾🇻🇪 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️



Un potente mensaje para todos los atletas



A powerful message for all athletes pic.twitter.com/5kSk1L2whL — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) April 1, 2020

This includes both scholarships and resources to ensure qualified athletes and Olympic hopefuls can hone their preparations for the Olympics.

“Before that happens, we must all hold each other accountable and follow measures and recommendations,” Pompey said.

“Beating the coronavirus is a challenge we must all face, together”.

The Athletes’ Commission encourages athletes to stay at home to play their part in combatting coronavirus.

The Commission also called on athletes to communicate with them through the Panamsports.org website, where they can send their questions, comments or concerns.

In the video, the Commission added it is united in the pursuit of continued sporting development throughout the region while maintaining the health and safety of everyone, not just the athletes.