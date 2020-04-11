Former FIFA vice-president Juan Ángel Napout has been denied compassionate release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic but could still be let out on bail.

United States District Judge Pamela Chen ruled Napout, jailed for nine years for his role in the widespread FIFA corruption scandal, had not yet exhausted his administrative remedies.

Lawyers for the disgraced Paraguayan official, a former President of the South American Football Confederation, had filed a motion to reduce his sentence to time served.

They had also moved to release him pending the outcome of his appeal or to serve the next six months at his condominium in South Florida.

Federal prosecutors have strongly opposed his bail request, claiming Napout would have a high motivation to flee the country as he has "been in for a time and sees what it's like and would face the prospect of going back in should he lose his appeal".

The former FIFA vice-president had asked to be released on compassionate grounds ©Getty Images

Assistant US Attorney Samuel Nitze added the 62-year-old was "a defendant of enormous means, zero ties to the United States, significant ties to his home country and to very powerful people in that home country, a demonstrated willingness to obstruct justice".

Chen also dismissed his attempt to be granted compassionate release because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't find his risk factors so significant in terms of the consequences of the disease if he gets it to warrant that," said Chen, who last month granted early release to former Brazilian Football Confederation President José Maria Marin - the only other official implicated in the corruption scandal to have been jailed - on the same grounds.

Napout, convicted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy in August 2017, is due to remain in prison until August 2025.