The International Champions Cup (ICC) has been cancelled due to ongoing uncertainty around the international football calendar.

Organisers announced the ICC would be cancelled in a statement posted on social media.

It follows the postponement of football across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected more than 1.7 million worldwide and killed in excess of 100,000.

Events such as the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship and Copa América have subsequently been rescheduled to 2021.

Domestic leagues are hoping to extend seasons into August in order to complete them, however, which is when the ICC normally takes place.

An update on the Men’s 2020 Tournament. pic.twitter.com/eb8PaSaPGs — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) April 10, 2020

"The lack of clarity of when social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions will be lifted and the uncertain international football calendar with the potential for European domestic leagues and UEFA tournaments being played into August, means planning a men’s International Champions Cup this summer is unfeasible," the ICC statement said.

"We look forward to bringing the best clubs and most iconic matchups in the world to the US and Asia in 2021."

The ICC, which began in 2013, is a series of pre-season friendly matches that take place primarily in North America and Asia.

Teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have featured in the tournament.

It had been reported that organisers were planning for Barcelona and Real Madrid to meet in the competition this year to open Allegiant Stadium, a new venue being built in Las Vegas.