Tunisian Olympic Committee undertake series of initiatives to help athletes during pandemic

The Tunisian Olympic Committee (CNOT) has undertaken a series of initiatives to help athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives aim to encourage athletes to stay strong and motivated and set an example to the wider community in the fight against the pandemic.

A number of Tunisia's high performance athletes took part in a national public health awareness campaign, sharing messages of support and solidarity.

Some athletes have also been actively volunteering and helping families receive food distribution parcels.

CNOT also organised initiatives for the athletes themselves, with the Committee's medical and scientific bodies ensuring the continued supervision of those who have or are due to qualify for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A number of Tunisia's high performance athletes took part in a national public health awareness campaign about the pandemic ©CNOT

They are being helped with mental and physical assistance, and also given nutritional advice.

A regular quiz has been held on the CNOT Facebook page, both for athletes and the wider community, and this is set to continue post-pandemic.

Finally, CNOT has urged athletes to write down their memories of competing for Tunisia on the international stage.

These will be put in a digital album of Olympians.

Tunisia have reported just over 1000 cases of coronavirus, with 48 people fatalities.