Salazar appeal against four-year ban to be heard by CAS in November

Banned athletics coach Alberto Salazar's appeal against his four-year suspension will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in November.

The CAS has scheduled hearings in the cases involving Salazar and doctor Jeffrey Brown for between November 8 and 16.

Sport's highest court said they were likely to be held in the United States rather than Switzerland, where the CAS is based.

Salazar and Brown were each banned for four years following a six-year investigation conducted by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Salazar was banned for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop US endurance athletes and which was shut down in the wake of his ban.

USADA alleged Salazar trafficked banned performance-enhancing substance testosterone to multiple athletes.

The CAS said the appeals of Alberto Salazar and Jeffrey Brown will be heard between November 8 and 16 ©Getty Images

Salazar was also said to have tampered, or attempted to tamper, with NOP athletes' doping control process, according to USADA.

He denies wrongdoing.

Brown, a paid consultant endocrinologist for NOP on performance enhancement and who served as a physician for numerous athletes in the training programme, was also banned for four years.

No athletes have been charged with any offences, although the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has promised to investigate those coached by Salazar.

It came after the International Olympic Committee called on WADA to look into those associated with the 61-year-old American.

Britain's four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah and double world champion Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands are among those to have been coached by Salazar.

Neither has been charged with a doping offence and both deny any use of prohibited substances.