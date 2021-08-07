Five unnamed members of the Australian men's hockey team have been caught breaking the COVID-19 rules at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after they left the Athletes' Village to buy beer from a convenience store.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) admitted it was aware of the breach but the players involved would not face any further action.

According to reports, three members of the team went to the store at 3am and a further two left the village at 6am to purchase crates of beer after the Australian team lost the Olympic final to Belgium in a shootout on Thursday (August 5).

Under the "playbooks" which all Tokyo 2020 participants have to abide by, athletes are not allowed to leave the Olympic Village except to train or to compete in their event.

Coach Colin Batch said the players had "embarrassed the Kookaburras and the Australian Olympic team" but were "deeply remorseful of their actions".

Their beer run meant they had to isolate in their rooms until the flight, while they also had to undergo additional COVID-19 testing.

The Australian hockey team is due to leave the Japanese capital today under the period of stay guidelines at the Games, which state athletes must depart no later than two days after their competition has finished.

Australia were beaten by Belgium in the final of the men's hockey tournament at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We were aware of the incident," IOC director of National Olympic Committee relations and Olympic Solidarity James Macleod said.

"We have reiterated at every opportunity the importance of the playbook rules, and we have been monitoring as much as we can.

"We understand those involved were put in isolation and put on the first flight they could get on, we know there are also issues with flight availability and that could have been a factor [as to why they did not return home immediately]."

The breach from the hockey players comes after the AOC received a complaint from Japan Airlines over the conduct of its men’s rugby sevens team and footballers during the journey back to Australia.

Players were accused of loudly chanting and singing and drinking alcohol throughout the flight which left Tokyo on July 30.

Tokyo 2020 announced today that eight people accredited for the Olympics had been stripped of their credentials for breaking the COVID-19 rules at the Games.

Organisers revealed a further 22 new COVID-19 cases among Olympic participants in Japan since July 1, bringing the total in that period to 409.

Tokyo has been reporting numbers of daily COVID-19 infections since the Games began but organisers and the IOC have insisted there is no connection.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 had been warned before the start of the Olympics that organising the Games during a pandemic was "abnormal".