A second International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission vice-chair position has been approved by the organisation’s Executive Board today.

The IOC said the additional position will be open to both elected and appointed members of the Athletes’ Commission.

Currently the Athletes’ Commission chair and vice-chair positions can only be filled by elected members.

The IOC said the additional position will provide more inclusivity for the appointed members.

"The decision reflects the increased contribution of the Commission in various key areas and projects across the Olympic Movement," said Emma Terho, the IOC Athletes' Commission chair.

"The position is also very helpful to empower the IOC Athletes' Commission and fulfill its mission to ensure that the athletes voice is represented in every Olympic Movement decision."

The second vice-chair is expected to work closely with Tehro and Seung-min Ryu, who will remain first vice-chair.

Candidates for the positions will be proposed and elected during each edition of the Olympic Games.

The IOC Athletes' Commission currently consists of 18 members.

Hungarian wimmer Daniel Gyurta, fencer Britta Heidemann of Germany and Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva were elected at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Seung-min Ryu will hold the position of first-vice chair ©Getty Images

Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Japanese fencer Yuki Ota and Polish cyclist Maja Martyna Włoszczowska were elected at Tokyo 2020, while Norway's cross-country skier Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen replaced American Kikkan Randall after her resignation for personal reasons.

Egyptian modern pentathlete Aya Medany, Jordan’s taekwondo player Nadin Dawani, Australian canoeist Jessica Fox and Kenyan rugby player Humphrey Kayange are among the appointed members of the Athletes' Commission.

New Zealand BMX cyclist Sarah Walker and China’s speed skater Zhang Hong are also appointed members.

The IOC confirmed 17 candidates will seek two positions on the Athletes' Commission at Beijing 2022.

The candidates will replace the outgoing Hayley Wickenheiser from Canada and Ole Einar Bjørndalen of Norway, who resigned from the Commission more than five-and-a-half years ago.

The IOC has confirmed Belgium’s Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant and Papua New Guinea’s Auvita Rapilla have been proposed for re-election as members of the IOC Ethics Commission.

The two IOC members are set to be re-elected at the IOC Session.