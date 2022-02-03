The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has removed Indonesia and Thailand from its non-compliance list.

The move took place following a vote of WADA’s Executive Committee, and means just two countries - South Korea and Russia - remain as signatories that are deemed non-compliant with the WADA Code.

WADA's Executive Committee announced in September 2021 that it believed Indonesia and Thailand’s National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) were not compliant with the WADA Code, with the two countries removed from the list the following month after opting not to contest the decision.

Indonesia’s NADO was put on the non-compliance list due to it being deemed to not have implemented an effective testing programme.

Following its removal from WADA's non-compliance list, Indonesia will be eligible to host events such as the ANOC World Beach Games, for which it is the sole candidate to do so, in 2023 ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, Thailand’s NADO was put on the non-compliance list due to what WADA judged as a lack of full implementation of the 2021 Code within its legal system.

Now that WADA has judged that the two countries have met their obligations to regain compliance they have been removed from the list of non-compliant signatories.

If a NADO is declared non-compliant with the WADA Code, this means it cannot host major events, such as World Championships, of any organisation, that is a signatory of the WADA Code.

The move means that Indonesia is now eligible to host events including the International Esports Federation World Esports Championship in November and December 2022, the 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in July 2022.