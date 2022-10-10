Around 500 of Australia's community, school and business leaders will join sports stars and administrators in February at the Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum which will shape the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games legacy plan.

The Legacy Forum was announced by the Premier of Queensland and Minister for the Olympics Annastacia Palaszczuk at the latest Brisbane 2032 Board meeting on the Sunshine Coast, where she explained how all Australians will have the opportunity to get involved in the legacy planning process.

Work has been underway since Brisbane was confirmed as the 2032 host last July to deliver a strategy for legacy planning.

The Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum begins a broader community consultation phase to hear from a wide cross-section of the Australian community.

Work started on a Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum as soon as hosting of the Games in Queensland was confirmed on July 21 last year ©Getty Images

Queenslanders and Australians will be invited to have their say by sending a message about their hopes and dreams for 2032 and beyond to the delegates attending the forum.

Each delegate will also be asked to engage their own communities prior to the event.

The draft vision, draft themes and series of priorities developed at the Legacy Forum will then be released for public consultation for two months.

From March to May 2023, children, adults, First Nations peoples, and sporting and community groups will be asked to provide their ideas on how the legacy plan can deliver lasting benefits to Brisbane, Queensland and Australia before, during and after the Brisbane Games.

A key focus of the Brisbane 2032 Board meeting will be a legacy planning workshop for Board members and senior leaders across all levels of Government, led by Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport, and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement Stirling Hinchliffe.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate were also invited to participate in the Board legacy workshop, acknowledging the critical roles the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast will play in the delivery of Brisbane 2032, and the subsequent potential for generating legacy opportunities in the regions.

Minister for the Olympics Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Brisbane 2032 legacy plan will set Queensland up "not just for the next 10 years, but the 10 years after that" ©Getty Images

The Board meeting followed a day in which members toured Olympic and Paralympic Games venues and local businesses on the Sunshine Coast to hear from local community members, First Nations peoples, local Olympian and Paralympians and industry representatives about their aspirations for Brisbane 2032.

"I’ve said from the beginning that all of Queensland should share the pride of hosting these Games," said Palaszczuk.

"This is another way we are ensuring everyone can play their part.

"There are so many great ideas for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

"The Legacy framework ensures those ideas are harnessed and we set Queensland up, not just for the next 10 years, but the 10 years after that."

Australian Minister for Sport and Aged Care Anika Wells said:

"We are now entering a decade of major international sporting events to be hosted in Australia, culminating in the best of the best, the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"I encourage all Australians to take the opportunity to get your ideas on the table by participating in consultation for the Legacy Plan early next year and use the opportunity as a catalyst for driving our ambitions."