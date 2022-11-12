Greg Barclay has been re-elected International Cricket Council (ICC) chair unopposed following Tavengwa Mukuhlani's withdrawal from the race.

Zimbabwe Cricket chair Mukuhlani had been set to challenge Barclay, vowing to be a voice for ICC associate members and small nations, but ultimately withdrew.

Barclay, who formerly led both International Rugby League and New Zealand Cricket, was unanimously re-elected for another two-year term which will be his second.

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC directors for their support," Barclay said.

"Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport.

"It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket."

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah meanwhile will be the next chair of the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee, according to widespread reports from India.

Ross McCollum from Cricket Ireland is the current chair but is set to be replaced by Shah in early 2023.

The ICC wants cricket to feature at the 2028 Olympics ©Getty Images

The Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee is viewed as among the ICC's most important bodies.

Shah is also now India's representative on the ICC Board, replacing Sourav Ganguly.

Barclay's re-election comes the day before the final of the Men's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

Pakistan and England are set to compete for the trophy.

The re-election also means Barclay will be in charge for the period when the ICC expects to find out whether cricket will return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028.

The ICC has lobbied for the T20 format to be included, and was one of nine sports on an LA28 shortlist for additional places.

Next year's International Olympic Committee Session - due to be in Mumbai, but delayed over governance issues at the Indian Olympic Association - is when any additional sports for Los Angeles 2028 are due to be finalised.