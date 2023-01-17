Hangzhou 2022 had three students singing the Asian Games song ©Getty Images

Three students from Hangzhou Normal University have returned to their hometowns to promote the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games through the event's song, Most Beautiful Scenery.

Chen Xiangning, Huang Yanke and Zhang Ruihan returned to their homes in Ningbo and Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province.

These are the co-host cities for the Games.

They stood in front of local landmarks in their respective cities to sing the song and other tunes associated with Hangzhou 2022, also sending their blessings for the Games in their local dialect.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is to be held in September and October this year ©Getty Images
The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is to be held in September and October this year ©Getty Images

It comes shortly before the Chinese New Year, which takes place on Sunday (January 22).

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 later this year, following the postponement by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions in China caused the event to be pushed back, but a quarantine period in 2023 looks unlikely.